Bairstow: I’ve got some sympathies for Ben Foakes

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow said he has some “sympathies” for fellow gloves-man Ben Foakes amid the Surrey player’s exclusion from England’s Test squad versus Ireland.

Bairstow, who has recently recovered from a freak leg break, has displaced Foakes – seen as one of England’s in-form wicketkeepers – ahead of the Test side’s solo Ashes preparation match against Ireland in a fortnight.

Foakes has been a shining light in the national team since Bairstow’s injury but it has always been difficult to see both players in the same batting line up given their roles as keepers.

“It’s something [being dropped] which is never easy and I’ve been on the end of it, so absolutely I’ve got some sympathies for Ben,” Bairstow said.

“I’ve no doubts he’ll be back in the fold at some point soon.

“I’ve always said as long as I’m in the frame to be in the side, then I just want to be out there representing my country…whether it’s the position I’ve been batting in or keeping wicket.

“That’s the decision that has been made and I’ll be out there doing my best.”