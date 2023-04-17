WATCH: Snooker World Championships STOPPED over Just Stop Oil protest

The World Championships of snooker have been stopped due to protests from Just Stop Oil.

On one of the tables – where Robert Milkins and Joe Perry were competing – a protestor can be seen to climb atop the table and release orange powder before kneeling – he was later escorted out.

On the other table – which was hosting Mark Allan and Fan Zhengyi – a protestor is seen attempting to attach herself to the table but is removed by security.

🎱 NEW OIL AND GAS WILL SNOOKER US



Snooker crowd angry

The crowd in Sheffield are audibly frustrated with the protests, with strong language heard in the clip.

Just Stop Oil claim that new oil and gas ventures will “snooker” others.

The players were escorted from the arena.

Allan and Zhengyi are expected to return to their table following a short break but the table covered in orange powder will need to be re-covered.