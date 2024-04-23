Snooker World Championships set for ‘inevitable’ move from Crucible

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND – APRIL 20: Spectators applaud during day one of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2024 at Crucible Theatre on April 20, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Four-time snooker world champion John Higgins has said that a move away from the Crucible is “inevitable” for the sport.

The Sheffield venue has hosted the sport’s top competition since 1977 with the current deal with snooker running though until 2027.

But it is understood that China, Saudi Arabia and other UK venues are interested in staging the championship.

“I think [moving is] inevitable. The landscape of the snooker world will have changed in three years,” Higgins said.

“I’m just lucky that I’ve won it here. It will be sad to leave, it’s been a massive part of my life.

“I think if you asked other players who have never lifted the trophy here, that would be something they would probably regret for the rest of their lives.

“The bank balance might not say that [for future winners], but if you look back on the history and the champions before them, they would love to have won it here because it’s special. It’s the best place to play snooker.”

The Crucible holds under 1,000 and is a venue that is now seen as too small to host the World Championships.

Belgian Luca Brecel beat Mark Selby in last year’s final to win the tournament for the first time in his career.

Higgins won his last title in 2011 having picked up the first of his four trophies in 1998.