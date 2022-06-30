British Grand Prix 2022: full preview of this weekend’s race

Cancel your plans and stay at home this weekend: it’s nearly time for the British Grand Prix. Yes, the Formula One circus is paying its annual visit to the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire.

If you’d like to see the race in person, there are a small number of tickets still available via the Silverstone website, priced from £199. Otherwise, like us, you’ll be watching it on TV.

Read on for a full guide to the British Grand Prix weekend, including our predictions for success.

Where can I watch the 2022 British Grand Prix?

The first practice session begins at 1pm on Friday 1 July, followed by more practice laps at 4pm the same day. The third practice takes place on Saturday 4 July at noon, before qualifying kicks off at 3pm.

The lights go green on Sunday 3 July at 3pm. Race coverage is available on Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1, with the build-up starting from 1:30pm on both channels.

Who are the front-running drivers for the British Grand Prix?

We are now almost half-way through the 2022 F1 season. As it stands, Max Verstappen is leading the championship with 175 points after securing another win in Canada – adding to his five victories in 2022 so far.

After his unlucky crash with Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone last year, Verstappen will certainly be gunning for the win. Apart from a few faults with its Drag Reduction System (DRS), the Dutchman’s Red Bull RB18 racer has been dependable so far.

With the same car as Verstappen, Sergio Perez may be one to watch. The Mexican driver has enjoyed an incredible run throughout the season so far, securing five podiums within the first nine races, including a win at Monaco back in May. At this point, the Red Bull ‘second driver’ is also second in the driver standings, with 129 points.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has experienced a torrid time over the past few races. His first Did Not Finish (DNF) in Spain has led to him slowly tumbling down the Drivers’ Championship standings. Yet he drove hard in Canada a couple of weeks ago; starting from the back row of the grid, Leclerc made his way up to fifth, showing his steely determination to compete.

It wouldn’t be right to not mention the three British drivers at Silverstone. The Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have experienced their fair share of car problems, but Russell has made an incredible start with his new team. Nicknamed ‘Mr Consistency’, will he be able to secure a podium place?

Meanwhile, seven-time world champion Hamilton is aiming for some much-needed points for the team to catch up in the Constructors’ Championship.

Finally, Lando Norris may draw upon the support of McLaren’s home-team fans to push his car ever-closer to its limits. He’s definitely in the running, too.

Which teams should I look out for at Silverstone?

One team that has flown under the radar so far this year is Alpine, another F1 constructor based in the UK. As it stands in the Constructors’ Championship, Alpine is in fifth place on 57 points, giving it the opportunity to further its lead over Alfa Romeo.

Indeed, with only six points between Alpine and Woking-based McLaren, this may be the race where Alpine forges ahead. Alpine has a variety of car upgrades ready for the race, with driver Esteban Ocon concluding that it will be “a good step” for his team.

British Grand Prix 2022: our predictions for the race

Our team to watch at Silverstone is Mercedes. It had some major issues with the latest car, which has caused much friction with number-one driver, Lewis Hamilton. However, a podium finish in the last race may reassure him it’s returning to winning ways.

Now with two British drivers, this is a team the fans love to support – especially Hamilton, who will be looking to score his ninth win at Silverstone this year.

A driver who enjoys getting the crowd in the mood for race day is Daniel Ricciardo. It simply wouldn’t be Formula One without him. With concerns the McLaren team are looking for ways to end his contract, the Aussie will be seeking some points to prove his worth. McLaren is another favourite team with the fans, so expect to see a mass of Papaya-coloured caps in the Silverstone grandstands.

This season is a battle between Red Bull and Ferrari overall, but who will take home the silverware at the British Grand Prix 2022? The race is on…

Grace Murray is a guest contributor for Motoring Research