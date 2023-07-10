New British Grand Prix F1 contract ‘just a matter of time’

The future of the British Grand Prix could be close to being finalised with a contract with F1 “just a matter of time”, according to a motorsport chief.

Motorsport UK chief David Richards said: “I don’t think there is any question that the deal will get done. Both the BRDC [British Racing Drivers’ Club] and Liberty [Media, F1 owners] are keen to see that resolved and it is just a matter of time.

“We were hoping it would be announced this weekend – that wasn’t the case – but that is not because there is no willingness to get it done.”

A contract worth £100m was signed in 2019 and lasting five years, meaning it is up for renewal next year.

Silverstone is seen as iconic on the F1 calendar but there has been a recent shift towards different tracks, especially in the Middle East and the United States.

“We don’t have a new contract yet,” Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle told PA.

“But we are the most sustainable race in the championship – by virtue of having seven out of 10 teams located nearby, so there is no long-haul aviation.

“We have got 2,700 solar panels powering the Paddock Club. We have a huge recycling operation here and that is very important to F1 in helping them achieve their net zero carbon 2030 target.

“We have radically improved our entertainment programme. The races are thrilling and they get excellent television audiences. It is very popular with sponsors and VIPs. The Paddock Club is in the top two or three of all the races that Formula One sell every year.

“And for the last four years that F1 has surveyed its fans after every race, Silverstone have won those customer surveys, and by some margin too.

“So I struggle to know what more we can do if that is not enough. We are really enjoying working with F1 at the moment. The product is fantastic. Privately F1 are recognising our efforts and I hope publicly they are too.”

Verstappen won at Silverstone on Sunday with British duo Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton in second and third.