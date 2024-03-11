Who owns McLaren? Who is the team principal? What is their value?

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 25: Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) McLaren F1 Team MCL35M Mercedes leads Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Alpine A521 Renault on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on June 25, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Who are the current owners of McLaren?

Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund owns McLaren.

Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company effectively took full ownership of McLaren Group at the end of 2023.

The Gulf state’s fund bought shareholdings which belonged to Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and US private equity firm Ares Management.

There have been reports that the Bahrain fund is seeking to sell the group.

Who is the team principal of McLaren?

Andrea Stella is the team principal of McLaren.

Under his leadership, McLaren have become one of the strongest competitors in F1 as they finished in fourth in 2023.

Zak Brown is the CEO of McLaren.

Legendary team principal Ron Dennis, who led the F1 team for 28 years, stepped down in 2009.

Who are McLaren’s manufacturers?

McLaren’s headquarters are in Woking, a southwestern suburb in London.

The F1 car is powered by a Mercedes-Benz engine. They have used Mercedes since 2021.

Mercedes also powers Williams.

What is McLaren’s F1 value?

McLaren are worth $2.2bn, according to Forbes.

Shareholders have pumped around £1.5bn into McLaren Group over the last few years.

When was McLaren formed?

McLaren made its F1 debut at the Monaco Grand Prix in 1966. The car company was founded in the UK by New Zealander Bruce McLaren two years earlier.

It has been in the elite motorsport competition ever since.

Its most famous drivers include James Hunt, Aryton Senna and Lewis Hamilton.

Ayrton Senna drove for McLaren.

What is McLaren’s record in F1?

McLaren have won 12 drivers’ championships and eight constructors’ championships.

It won its first Grand Prix five years later in Belgium and the team finished second in the constructors’ championship.

British driver James Hunt won the team’s first drivers’ championship, six years after founder Bruce McLaren died in a testing incident.

The F1 team reached new heights in the 1980s, boasting drivers such as Niki Lauda, Alain Prost and, later, Brazil’s Ayrton Senna.

Partnerships in these years produced fierce F1 rivalries.

Lauda beat teammate Prost by half a point in 1984 to become world champion, while Senna lost out on the championship to Proust in 1989, a year after he had beaten the Frenchman.

Mika Hakkinen won back-to-back titles in 1998 and 1999.

McLaren’s drivers struggled to deny Ferrari in following years until Lewis Hamilton narrowly beat Felipe Massa on the last day of the season in 2008 to claim McLaren’s first drivers championship in nine years.

Its current drivers are Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.