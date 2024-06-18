Formula 1 is coming to London this summer… sort of

Formula 1 will head to London for the first time this summer, in the form of its exhibition, at the ExCeL Centre in the east of the capital.

The Formula 1 exhibition heads to the Big Smoke after stints in Madrid, Vienna and Toronto.

It opens in August and will allow fans to get up close and personal to iconic F1 cars and exhibits.

Speaking to City A.M. curator Tim Harvey explained why F1 is heading to London.

The exhibition

What’s the draw of London?

“Britain is the home of motorsport, so it was natural that the show was always going to come to London – it was just a matter of when. With so many of the team’s headquarters based here and the rich history of British motorsport, it feels extra special. It’s also a home show for so many of us involved in the project, so it’s something we’ve all been very excited about.

“The ambition has always been to take the show to all corners of the world and we’ve been really pleased with how it’s been received in Madrid, Vienna and Toronto. But London really is set to be bigger and better than ever before.

“Everywhere we go we want to celebrate and recognise the national heritage of each location, the legendary drivers and moments that will resonate with the local audience. For London we have so much to work with. We are a nation that is obsessed with this amazing sport, its stories, drama and characters. We’ve been working hard to refine all of this and create something that really does justice to the rich heritage of British motorsport. As we slowly start to announce the details of what we have in store for London, I think people will be blown away.”

Would you like to see the capital have more of a role in Formula 1?

“A lot has changed since Liberty have taken control of the sport and I think we are seeing people interact with F1 in so many new ways, especially in London and other capital cities around Europe. This is amazing and it’s an essential part of keeping the history of F1 alive and helping more people fall in love with this beautiful sport. I hope The F1 Exhibition will add to that growing ecosystem and give people an accessible and in-depth look behind the curtain of the sport.”

How about a race one day?

“One thing we have announced already for the London show is our partnership with Silverstone, which will bring to life the incredible stories from the British Grand Prix over the years. We work very closely with the Silverstone team and it’s always the first date I personally look out for on the F1 calendar – the British Grand Prix couldn’t be in better hands!”

What can fans expect from the exhibition?

“The story of Formula 1 is not just one of sport’s greatest stories, it’s one of the greatest stories of the 20th century. The exhibition captures all of this – from the pioneers like Enzo Ferrari and Colin Chapman to the modern day icons such as Lewis [Hamilton] and Lando [Norris]. It also explores what the future holds for F1 and the ongoing and critical role technology and innovation plays in the sport.

“The exhibition isn’t a ‘typical’ museum show. Fans can expect a fun, visually-enriching experience that captures the triumph and the tragedy of F1. We cover it all. It’s a chance to get up close and personal with the sport and experience some fascinating perspectives and unexpected and untold stories. As the show has grown, so too has the involvement and support from teams. We are really proud to be working with so many of the teams on the London show, so there are plenty of new additions to get excited about.

“The show celebrates Formula 1’s rich history and heritage in a dramatic and fun way. We feel we’ve created something that will engage everyone from avid fans to young kids and families.”