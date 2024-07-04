British ‘future star’ signs first Formula 1 contract after ‘phenomenal’ Ferrari cameo

Oliver Bearman will race for Haas after impressing for Ferrari

British teenage sensation Oliver Bearman has signed a multi-year deal to race for Haas following his dazzling Formula 1 debut for Ferrari.

Bearman finished seventh after qualifying 11th when called upon by Ferrari as a last-minute stand-in for the unwell Carlos Sainz Jr at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in March.

The 19-year-old is set to become the fourth British driver on the grid, along with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and George Russell.

“It’s hard to put into words just how much this means to me,” said Bearman.

“To say out loud that I will be a Formula 1 driver for Haas makes me so immensely proud.

“To be one of the very few people who get to do the thing that they dreamed of as a child is something truly incredible.”

Bearman currently drives in Formula 2 and is a reserve for US team Haas, who have a close working relationship with Ferrari.

Hamilton, who is set to join the storied Italian marque next year, called his young compatriot “phenomenal” and “a future star” after his impressive bow in Saudi Arabia.

“I’m pleased we’ve been able to give Oliver Bearman this opportunity to drive full-time in Formula 1,” said team owner Gene Haas.

“He’s undoubtedly an exciting rookie prospect, not just based on what he showed in Saudi Arabia but also through his time developing his relationship with our team.

“I’m personally excited to see how he grows as a driver, and we look forward to seeing him deliver for Haas next season and beyond. This is an exciting time for the team.”

The Essex racer, whose father David Bearman is CEO of insurer Aventum Group, recorded his first win in F2 last week in Austria.

Bearman will replace Nico Hulkenberg, who is joining Sauber, while Kevin Magnussen’s Haas future is unclear as his contract expires at the end of the year.