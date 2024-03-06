My dad is not a liar! Verstappen defends dad Jos after attack on Red Bull and Horner

BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – FEBRUARY 29: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Jos Verstappen walk in the Paddock prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on February 29, 2024 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Max Verstappen has insisted the drama surrounding his Red Bull F1 outfit after team principal Christian Horner’s misconduct hearing and subsequent alleged message leaks is “not good for the team”.

The three-time Formula 1 world champion’s opening race win of the season in Bahrain last weekend was overshadowed by the series of controversies surrounding his boss.

His father, Jos, had to deny leaking alleged messages between Horner and an unnamed Red Bull Racing employee, before stating the team – and his son’s hopes of a fourth consecutive driver title – risked being “torn apart” by the issues in the team.

Verstappen: My dad is not a liar

Verstappen Sr will not attend this weekend’s Saudi Arabia Grand Prix while Verstappen Jr stated yesterday that his dad “is not a liar”.

“From my side, I am just focusing on the driving bit,” the championship leader added.

“That is the most important thing for the team right now.

“That’s our main target and that’s what we want to focus on, to not have this stuff going on race after race because that’s not good for the team.”

It has been a big week for Formula 1 away from the track amid the Red Bull Racing fall out, allegations of race tampering by FIA – Formula 1’s governing body – president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and tentative suggestions of Verstappen considering a switch to Mercedes in 2025.

The Silver Arrows’ team principal Toto Wolff did not deny a move for Verstappen next year, stating “anything is possible” despite the Dutchman’s contract with Red Bull lasting through until the 2028 season.

“Things must go really crazy but that’s not the target,” Verstappen added when probed about the unlikely move.

Best on the grid

Potential Mercedes teammate George Russell – who is losing partner Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari – welcomed the potential Verstappen move.

“This is my third season alongside Lewis, the greatest of all time, and I feel like I have done a pretty good job alongside him,” said Russell.

“So, whoever were to line up alongside me, I welcome the challenge.

“You want to go against the best. I am focused on myself but I believe I can beat anybody on the grid. Having Lewis as my benchmark has been a good benchmark for sure.

“Any team wants to have the best driver line-up possible and right now Max [ Verstappen ] is the best driver on the grid.

“If any team had a chance to sign Max Verstappen they would 100 per cent be taking it, but the question is on his side and Red Bull’s side and we don’t know what is truly going on behind closed doors and it is none of our business, but it would be exciting.”