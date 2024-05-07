Toto Wolff: I’d do handstands to sign Red Bull F1 driver Verstappen

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – NOVEMBER 22: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Scuderia Toro Rosso speaks with Mercedes GP Executive Director Toto Wolff as he arrives in the paddock before final practice ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on November 22, 2014 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has not ruled out holding meetings with world champion F1 driver Max Verstappen about a potential move from Red Bull to the Silver Arrows.

Rumours have swirled surrounding a potential swoop for the Dutchman by Mercedes amid turmoil in Red Bull following the fallout from allegations made against Christian Horner involving “inappropriate behaviour”.

Horner denies the allegations made by a Red Bull employee.

Handstands for Verstappen

It is the second time Wolff has refused to rule out talks with the reigning world champion, and the second denial comes just days after Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey announced he would be leaving the team at the end of the season.

Wolff said: “no team principal wouldn’t do handstands” to sign Verstappen to replace Hamilton, who is heading to Ferrari for the 2025 season.

Added the Austrian: “There’s always plenty of meetings, I can’t really say about the second driver [at Mercedes].

“I think we’ve talked about the possibilities, I want to be fair to these guys and not make it look like we are playing chess with humans, because we are not doing that.

“I think we want to take our time, see where Max’s thinking goes, and at the same time, monitor the other drivers. Carlos [Sainz] was very strong in Miami again and that’s why we are a little bit in an observation mode at the moment.”

“As I said before, if I was him, I wouldn’t leave, at least for 2025. But it’s all in his… he’s the leading driver, he’s the top guy at the moment and that’s why it’s for him to make those decisions.

“There may not be any decisions to take, maybe everything continues like it is, but that is then also guidance for us.”

Talk over the potential implosion of Red Bull continues as pressure rises on Horner following appeals in relation to the investigation that was carried out on his behaviour.