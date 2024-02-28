Red Bull statement on Christian Horner in full as misconduct complaint DISMISSED

BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – FEBRUARY 23: Christian Horner of Great Britain and Oracle Red Bull Racing during Day Three of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 23, 2024 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images)

Christian Horner was today cleared of a misconduct complaint by a female employee at Red Bull.

Here is Red Bull’s statement in full:

“The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed. The complainant has a right of appeal.

“Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

“The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned.

“Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards.”