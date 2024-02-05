Red Bull F1 boss Horner under investigation over inappropriate behaviour claims

Christian Horner ahead of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Red Bull’s team principal Christian Horner insists he “completely denies” claims of inappropriate behaviour as his Formula 1 outfit vow to investigate accusations.

Red Bull have confirmed that they are investigating an allegation lodged against the team boss by a colleague. The current F1 team champions have hired external personnel to investigate.

But Horner has denied the allegations with the 50-year-old due to take charge of the Formula 1 outfit at the opening race of the season at the end of the month in Bahrain.

“After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation,” Red Bull said in a statement.

“This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

“I completely deny these claims,” Horner told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

Horner has been in charge of the energy drink fronted Formula 1 team since 2005 and has led the side to seven drivers’ championships and six constructors’ championships.

They have won titles with German Sebastian Vettel as well as reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

The bombshell allegations on Red Bull and Horner, who is married to Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, come just days after Lewis Hamilton agreed to ditch Mercedes for Ferrari in what has become a hectic couple of days for F1.

It is uncertain as to what the specific allegations against Horner are.

Red Bull have won the last three drivers’ titles with Verstappen but it remains to be seen whether their car will be competitive this season amid an array of upgrades to rival teams in the off season.