Verstappen’s Imola win a psychological momentum shift for Red Bull

Max Verstappen won at Imola on Sunday for his second win of the season in the Red Bull. Ferrari’s Leclerc could manage just sixth. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Imola is the home of Ferrari, the heartland of the Prancing Horse. But in today’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, it was the reigning world champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team who came out on top.

Dutchman Verstappen led from the very first lap and after fending off title rival Charles Leclerc in his Ferrari – helped by Mexican team-mate Segio Perez passing the championship leader from Monaco – he didn’t look like losing composure at all.

It’s fair to say that Red Bull – and other big hitting teams – were helped by Saturday’s sprint race where the oddities of qualifying positions were straightened out in the 100km dash for the line.

Chelsea sale: Remaining consortia asked to clarify plans for Blues’ future Chelsea sale: Remaining consortia asked to clarify plans for Blues’ future

In a race which saw drivers take to the gird on intermediate tyres due to rain in the morning, it wasn’t the damp that caused the biggest shock of the race.

Leclerc’s missed chance

Leclerc, then too far back to challenge for the race lead, pitted in the latter laps hoping his fresh slicks could see him chase down Perez and secure a damage-limiting second place.

But the Mexican, playing a brilliant wingman role, pitted to cover off the move, and in Leclerc’s pressure to pass Perez he put too much of his car on the curb and kissed the barrier.

The result was catastrophic. The gamble had not paid off and Leclerc was forced to limp home in sixth after a rushed pit stop.

The championship lead remains in the hands of Leclerc as the convoy moves on to Miami this week, but Verstappen’s faultless drive reduced his title rival’s lead in the championship from 45 points to 27.

Combined with Carlos Sainz Jr’s early exit, after a shunt with McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo, Ferrari’s eight points kept them top of the constructor standings but the gap has been reduced to just 11 points.

Advantage Verstappen’s Red Bull

Ferrari’s advantage remains but in the battle of psychology – which has played a key role in previous title fights – it is fair to say the momentum has shifted hugely in favour of Red Bull.

Lando Norris secured a well earned first podium for the year for McLaren as the Briton fended off the pack to finish third.

It wasn’t the most pressurised drive for Norris – who finished 18 seconds behind second placed Perez and eight seconds clear of Mercedes’ George Russell – but riding solo around Imola could have easily led to a lapse in concentration.

That didn’t come, however, and Norris secured a position many thought McLaren would have been more accustomed to this season.

Russell’s drive saw him bag fourth and the best of the also-rans spot. His team-mate, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, could secure just 14th earlier today.

It is unclear as to why Russell seems to be able to get more out of his Silver Arrow than Sir Lewis but he won’t be complaining.

The 24-year-old has been the main contributor for Mercedes this term and they sit third in the constructors’ championship. The former Williams driver is mounting his team’s only realistic solo challenge as he sits fourth in the driver’s standings, 37 points behind Leclerc.