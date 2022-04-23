Chelsea sale: Remaining consortia asked to clarify plans for Blues’ future

Chelsea’s bidders have been asked to outline their plan for the Blues’ future. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

The three consortia left in the race to become Chelsea’s owner are reportedly being quizzed about long-term plans.

Bidders – which include Sir Martin Broughton, LA Dodgers’s Todd Boehly and Boston Celtics’s Steve Pagliuca – were asked to confirm future expenditure, to guarantee long-term financial commitment of investors, Sky News first reported.

Investors told the outlet that Raine Group – the integrated merchant bank handling the sale on behalf of Roman Abramovich – has requested all those still in the race to explain how key commitments would be delivered.

“Raine and the club’s board seem to be focused on ensuring they pick the bidder that will be the best steward of Chelsea over the long term,” said an investor. “From our perspective, we welcome that.”

Consortia were also told they would need to provide at least £1bn investment to support the club’s infrastructure development as well as its academy and women’s team.

The news comes a few days after F1 seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams backed Broughton’s bid, City A.M. reported.