Imola Formula 1 grand prix OFF over flooding in Italy

This weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has been called off due to flooding at the track in Imola.

Water levels have been rising throughout the week with the track near Bologna separated from the River Santerno by a mere fence.

F1 president Stefano Domenicali said: “The decision that has been taken is the right one for everyone in the local communities and the F1 family as we need to ensure safety and not create extra burden for the authorities while they deal with this very awful situation.”

British driver Lando Norris, who races for McLaren, added: “I love racing, but the safety of everyone else is more important.

“Sorry to all the fans, we’ll be back Imola, stay safe.”

Teammate Oscar Piastri added: “My thoughts are with those affected by the floods in the Emilia Romagna region.

“Sorry to all the fans that we won’t be able to compete, I look forward to my first race at Imola in the future.”

A statement by Formula 1 world champion and current series leader Max Verstappen read: “Max Verstappen and Verstappen.com are supportive of the decisions made by F1 and local authorities to cancel the grand prix.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the severe rainfall and flooding in the greater Emilia Romagna region.

“We wish you all strength to ensure your safety throughout this period.”

The next Grand Prix is in Monaco on Sunday 28 May.