Who was fastest in F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain? Was it Verstappen?

BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – FEBRUARY 21: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing walks in the paddock following the first testing session during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 21, 2024 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)

Reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen led the season’s first day of testing by over one second in a dominant display ahead of next week’s opener.

Verstappen finished 1.14 seconds clear of McLaren’s Lando Norris with the Red Bull 1.15 seconds ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly completed the top five on the first day.

The fastest Mercedes was 12th with Lewis Hamilton not setting a time on Tuesday.

The Bahrain testing comes 10 days before the season opener at the same track with Verstappen looking for a fourth title.

F1 lap times – day one

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – one minute 31.344 seconds

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 1:32.484

3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) – 1:32.584

4. Daniel Ricciardo (RB) – 1:32.599

5. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 1:32.805

6. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 1:33.007

7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 1:33.247

8. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 1:33.385

9. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 1:33.658

10. Zhou Guanyu (Sauber) -1:33.871

11. Logan Sargeant (Williams) – 1:33.882

12. George Russell (Mercedes) – 1:34.109

13. Yuki Tsunoda (RB) – 1:34.136

14. Valtteri Bottas (Sauber) – 1:34.431

15. Alex Albon (Williams) – 1:34.587

16. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) – 134.677

17. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) – 1:35.692

18. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) – 1:35.906

