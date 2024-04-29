Saracens to deal internally with Billy Vunipola after he is tasered and arrested

DUBLIN, IRELAND – AUGUST 19: Billy Vunipola of England, who had a yellow card upgraded to red by the bunker system, walks off the pitch after his teams defeat during the Summer International match between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Dublin, Dublin. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saracens say they will deal internally with Billy Vunipola after the England international was reportedly tasered and arrested by Spanish police in Majorca.

The Premiership champions added they were aware of the incident involving Vunipola, who is accused of assaulting a police officer.

The 31-year-old, who has won 75 caps for England, is due to leave Saracens for French club Montpellier at the end of this season.

Local reports said Vunipola had to be tasered twice at a bar in Palma before he was apprehended by police and was bailed the next day.

A spokesperson for Majorca’s police force was quoted as saying: “In the early hours of yesterday morning, at 4.30am, we arrested a 31-year-old foreign man on suspicion of a crime of disobedience and assaulting a police officer.

“The events took place in a leisure establishment on the seafront in Palma, when a man was causing altercations inside the establishment.

“The man would not listen to reason and confronted the rest of the customers, and the security staff were unable to restrain him or remove him from the premises.

“The police were alerted and the officers, on seeing the man, who was shirtless and making gestures with his hands, cleared the premises. It was then that he confronted the police and attempted to assault the officers.

“The police officers tried at all times to get him to calm down, but the man would not listen to reason. At that moment, the man pushed and slapped an officer and a policeman pulled out his electric stun gun and fired a first time although the gun didn’t discharge.

“A second projectile was then fired, which did the job, and it was then that the officers jumped on him and proceeded to immobilise him by shackling him, later taking him to Son Espases hospital for assessment and arrest.

“Yesterday afternoon he was taken to court and released on bail pending an ongoing investigation.”

Vunipola has won four Premiership titles and three European Champions Cups with Saracens since joining from Wasps 11 years ago.

The powerful No8 played in Friday’s win over Bath which leaves Sarries second in the English league with two games left before the play-offs.

“Saracens is aware of an incident involving Billy Vunipola in Majorca,” they said. “’We will of course deal with this incident internally, and will not make any further comment until then.”