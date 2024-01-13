Formula E: When does it start, who is in it and where do they race?

VALENCIA, SPAIN – OCTOBER 27: In this handout from Jaguar Racing, Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, and Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 during the ABB FIA Formula E Championship at Ricardo Tormo Circuit on October 27, 2023 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Handout/Getty Images for Jaguar TCS Racing)

Formula E returns today in Mexico a decade on from its first season back in 2014. The all electric motorsporting discipline has seen year-on-year growth and continues to develop into new markets.

So with the championship heading into China and Japan this season, and maintaining its association with car manufacturers, what can we expect from this year?

The calendar

Formula E’s season gets underway this afternoon in Mexico City before a double header in Saudi Arabia in a fortnight.

The travelling paddock then heads to Brazil and Japan ahead of a second double header, this time in Misano, Italy – after the series ditched Rome for 2024.

The European leg continues with Monaco and two races in Berlin before back-to-back races in Shanghai and another double header, this time in Portland.

The final two races, rounds 15 and 16, take place in London with the championship, hopefully, going down to the final race.

Formula E switchers

This season will see a number of driver changes as teams look to get settled for a long year ahead. Lucas di Grassi returned to ABT Cupra. Nick Cassidy replaced Sam Bird at Jaguar, who himself has gone to McLaren.

Robin Frijns returned to Envision while Oliver Rowland joined Nissan with Norman Nato leaving the Japanese manufacturer for Andretti.

Edoardo Mortara joined Mahindra Racing from Maserati while Jehan Daruvala replaced the European.

Mahindra completed the musical chairs by signing Nyck de Vries.

In team news Nio left Formula E at the end of last year with the team rebranding as ERT Formula E after new investment.