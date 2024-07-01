Formula E set for fierce finale in London as gap to top closes

Antonio Felix da Costa could complete a sensational surge to the Formula E title in the season finale in London after winning both races in Portland at the weekend.

The driver from Portugal has now won the last three races on the Formula E calendar and heads into the double-header in the Capital later this month just 33 points off Nick Cassidy in first place.

There are 58 points on offer from the London weekend.

He would need other drivers to make mistakes in order to help him but the opportunity is there for Da Costa to win his first electric racing title since the 2019-2020.

Cassidy leads the championship from fellow New Zealander and Jaguar racer Mitch Evans by 12 points with German Pascal Wehrlein level on points in third.

Da Costa’s two wins in the United States marks four wins in five races having not finished above fourth before that.

Brit Oliver Rowland is still in the mix but his pair of DNS’s at the weekend – due to illness – have dampened his hopes.

The Formula E season concludes on 20 and 21 July with two races in London’s ExCeL Centre.

There have been rumours Formula E could relocate to Silverstone next year.