Tom Brady team wins E1 championship

Tom Brady’s E1 team won the inaugural championship after a curtailed opening season.

After only five races the former NFL star’s team were crowned winners of the all-electric boating series.

He fended off teams with involvements from the likes of Sergio Perez, Virat Kohli and Rafael Nadal.

Winning team owner, Brady, said “It feels amazing winning the first ever E1 World Championship.

The season was supposed to take in the likes of Hong Kong, Rotterdam and Geneva but these events were either stripped off the calendar or replaced with other events.

“I’m so proud of everyone on the team. Ben and Joe, our team principals, lead the way with solving a lot of problems, and our two pilots, Sam and Emma played off each other and their chemistry and the camaraderie of the entire team was on full display.

“I’m really proud of everybody this season for what we accomplished. I know that we all love to win, that’s why we go out there and perform as hard as we can every week.

“I am super excited about what we accomplished and I know that there’s way more to come but I really think that everyone should enjoy this victory until the start of next season.”

Rodi Basso, co-founder and CEO at E1 said, “We congratulate Tom and his team on their momentous win as the first-ever Champions on the Water following a season of tough competition and thrilling racing.

“As Team Brady write their name into the history books, we look ahead to a supercharged season two, as we take the innovative Championship to new cities around the world and continue to redefine racing on water.”