E1 series heads to Monaco in crucial weekend for championship

The E1 electric boating series will head to the grand shores of Monaco this weekend as motorsporting’s newest disciplines gets its showpiece weekend underway in the principality.

The boats – whose team owners include the likes of Tom Brady, Rafael Nadal and Will Smith – have completed weekends in Jeddah, Venice and Puerto Banus and are now heading into the second half of the season.

The iconic Yacht Club de Monaco will be the base for the weekend’s event with the circuit just off shore.

Heading into the last race weekend in Spain as the dominant force, Team Brady ended the event behind Team Miami in the overall standings.

Three points separate those two teams with Team Brazil in third and Smith’s Westbrook Racing one spot back.

E1 boats are exactly the same in this year’s inaugural season, so conditions and driver ability separate teams.

The E1 bandwagon will next head to Lake Como in late August before a season finale in Hong Kong in November.

The race weekend is the first since E1 launched a pilot academy, “a comprehensive talent identification programme designed to uncover a new generation of pilots for its second season”.

E1 will be shown on ITVX.