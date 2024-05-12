Sparks as E1 Series and Formula E light up Europe

Sparks flew across Europe this weekend as both Formula E motor racing league and the E1 Series saw exhilarating races play out in the world of electric-powered sports.

A double header at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit saw Formula E world championship leader Nick Cassidy pick up a win on Saturday and a second place on Sunday, with Portugal’s Antonio Felix da Costa on the top step of the podium yesterday in Berlin.

The win for Da Costa moves him into eighth in the individual standings with Cassidy leading German Pascal Wehrlein by 16 points. British duo Oliver Rowland and Jake Dennis are third and fourth.

In the E1 series in Venice, Team Brady – piloted by Finnish racer Emma Kimilainen and Brit Sam Coleman – needed a play-off win to qualify for the final but came through to win in Italy ahead of Team Brazil by 14 seconds.

NFL star Tom Brady watched on as his namesake team came home in first in the four-team final. Team Drogba came third and Will Smith’s Westbrook Racing fourth after a faulty start in the final.

Brady said: “We love seeing our team win, it is a great team effort.

“It is great to see them come out ahead. We had to qualify for the final but we came through. It was incredible.

“It’s all them, they do all of the work. We were off to a great start in Jeddah and we’ve kept on. This was so fun, what a venue.”

The combined after the two finals saw Team Brady lead Team Brazil and Westbrook Racing with Team Drogba finishing fourth.

Formula E standings