Watch as Formula E leader Rowland RUNS OUT of energy in race

MISANO ADRIATICO, ITALY – APRIL 13: Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, leads Antonio Felix da Costa, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23, Jake Dennis, Andretti Global, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Oliver Rowland, Nissan Formula E Team, Nissan e-4ORCE 04, and Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 during the ABB FIA Formula E Championship – Formula E 2023-2024: Misano ePrix Round 6 at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on April 13, 2022 in Misano Adriatico, San Marino.

Brit Oliver Rowland was denied back-to-back Formula E wins in Misano after his car ran out of juice on the final lap of Sunday’s race.

Having taken victory in the first of two Formula E races this weekend due to the disqualification of winner António Félix da Costa, the Nissan driver was leading on the last of 26 laps in Italy before his batteries went dead.

The shock finish handed Porsche driver Pascal Wehrlein his second win of the season and first since the opening round in Mexico City.

This was the moment Oliver Rowland ran out of energy on the final lap of the Misano ePrix, allowing Pascal Wehrlein to take the win. April 14, 2024

Formula E: what they said

Briton Jake Dennis of Andretti Racing finished second with Jaguar’s Nick Cassidy completing the Formula E podium.

“It was quite chaotic again in the beginning until mid-race,” Misano winner Wehrlein said. “I wasn’t sure if I should stay in the lead or let Oli [Rowland] through the pace. His pace seemed a bit weird and too fast to try and defend so I didn’t defend him much. I was a bit surprised by his energy, I wasn’t sure if the team had the correct information or not. But in the end, it proved to be the right thing to do.

“It was a lot of managing; the energy, the battery, the tires. Just everything.”

The result leaves Wehrlein and Dennis equal on 89 points in the Formula E driver standings, with Rowland third on 80.

Jaguar leads Andretti and Porsche in the team competition.

Joint Formula E championship leader Dennis said: “It all came together, from ninth to second is a pretty good day in the office but it was a struggle as you saw.

“As soon as the pace picked up at the front I just got dropped immediately and fell back into the clutches of both Nicks, it was just survival mode for me today.

“This weekend has been a real struggle but coming home with two second places when you’re starting outside of the top 10 yesterday is a good starting point.”

Formula E next heads to Monaco at the end of the month.