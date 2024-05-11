E1 aiming to join Formula E in establishing European race hubs

The E1 speed boating series will head to Europe for the first time as the motorsporting discipline – with team owners including the likes of Virat Kohli, Sergio Perez and Tom Brady – sails into Venice.

The electric powered machines will aid the highlighting of issues the Italian city faces when it comes to preserving its future from flooding.

The series will now stay in Europe until the finale in Hong Kong at the end of the year with races in Marbella, Geneva, Monaco and Rotterdam.

It is an attempt from E1 to establish a number of iconic locations on the circuit as the sport expands into the future – much like Formula 1, Formula E and Extreme E have done.

Formula E, for example, will race in Berlin this weekend for the 10th consecutive season as it continues to develop and establish its calendar.

The Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit has been altered this season with 15 turns per lap on an anti-clockwise rotation.

A record was set for overtakes at one circuit, 362, last year so fans can expect a number of exciting laps in the German capital.

“Berlin is a unique race event for the championship – some long and fast corners and an unusual track surface,” DS PENSKE’s new Deputy Team Principal said last season.

“I call the surface ‘pebblemac’ as it is actually made up of large concrete blocks with stones – the pebbles – pressed into the top surface.”

Brady’s E1 team leads the standings after one race, in Saudi Arabia, while Pascal Wehrlein is top of the pack in the Formula E driver standings.