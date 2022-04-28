Formula E unveils ‘fastest and greenest ever’ Gen3 electric racing car

The Gen3 Formula E car will be used in the electric racing series for the first time next year

Formula E chiefs have unveiled the new Gen3 car, which is set to be the electric racing series’ fastest and greenest vehicle yet.

The Gen3 car, which will be used in next year’s championship by manufacturers including Jaguar, Maserati and Porsche, has a top speed of more than 200mph and is said to be the world’s first net zero racing car.

“Both technologically and environmentally, Gen3 sets new standards in the sport,” said Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of motorsport’s governing body the FIA.

Read more Formula E and Channel 4 enter multi-year broadcast deal

“The FIA and Formula E development teams have done a superb job, and I thank them for their hard work on this project.

“I am delighted to see so many leading manufacturers already signed up to the championship’s next era and await Gen3’s competitive debut in Season 9 with great anticipation.”

The Gen3 car was presented to the public for the first time today in Monaco, where the sixth round of the current season is set to take place this weekend.

It has been built especially for the street circuits that stage Formula E races and the technology is designed to be translated from sport to the road.

The vehicle is said to be the most efficient formula racing car ever, with more than 40 per cent of the energy used within a race produced by regenerative braking, while its bodywork will be made of linen and recycled carbon.

“The Gen3 represents the ambitious third age of Formula E and the Formula E World Championship,” said the series founder and chairman Alejandro Agag.

“With every generation of race car we push the boundaries of possibility in EV technology further and the Gen3 is our most ambitious project to date.

“The eyes of the world are on the Principality for the Monaco E-Prix and we are proud to reveal a car that been two years in the making in the historic home of motorsport. My thanks go to the great team behind it at Formula E and the FIA – the future of all electric racing is bright.”