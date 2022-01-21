Formula E and Channel 4 enter multi-year broadcast deal

Formula E have entered into a broadcast deal with terrestrial broadcaster Channel 4. (Photo by Jaguar Racing via Getty Images)

Formula E and terrestrial broadcaster Channel 4 today announced a multi-year free-to-air partnership.

The broadcaster will show more races of the Season 8 edition of Formula E than fans have seen in previous seasons.

Channel 4 will also offer race highlights on its platform as well as the new 22-driver qualifying format on its YouTube channel.

Pete Andrews, head of sport at Channel 4, said: “Formula E is a fantastically exciting sport and this deal is wonderful news for sports fans.

“We’re proud to be showcasing a sport with sustainability at its heart and one that plays such an important role in seeking to combat the climate crisis.”

Formula E CMO Aarti Dabas added: “We are delighted to build on our relationship with Channel 4 as the exclusive free-to-air home of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship here in the UK.

“The multi-year partnership with Channel 4 is great news for fans across the UK and for the continued growth of our sport. Last season saw more fans around the world tune into our live race programming than ever before.

“With Channel 4 established as the regular free-to-air home for Formula E in the UK, we look forward to better serving our passionate fanbase while attracting new fans to the excitement of all-electric street-racing.”

The eighth season of Formula E kicks off later this month with a double header in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, before races in Mexico City, Rome, Monaco, Berlin, Jakarta, Vancouver, New York, London and Seoul.

Last season’s Formula E championship was won by Nyck de Vries with Mercedes-EQ winning the team championship.

The BBC previously held the rights to Formula E, using mostly its online platform to promote the sport.