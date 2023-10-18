Square Mile to position London as major hub for global sports federations

The City of London Corporation will today set out plans to turn the Square Mile into a hub for domestic and international sports bodies as the group unveils its “A Global City of Sport” strategy. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The City of London Corporation will today set out plans to turn the Square Mile into a hub for domestic and international sports bodies as the group unveils its “A Global City of Sport” strategy.

There are a number of domestic organisations, such as the England and Wales Cricket Board and the Football Association, who are based in the capital but the Square Mile will now aim to attract global federations from the likes of Ireland, Switzerland and Monaco.

“Efforts will be made to encourage sport bodies to base themselves in the City of London,” the report says.

“Additionally, alongside efforts to investigate options for leisure provision in the Square Mile, consideration will also be given to providing collaborative office space for domestic and international sport federations on a permanent and temporary basis.

“We will review internal and external processes for planning sport events on City streets and public spaces and consider any opportunities to enhance efficiencies and maximise outcomes to benefit local stakeholders.”

Global events such as the London Marathon turn the iconic streets of the Square Mile into the backdrop for some incredible sporting moments, such as the wins for Sifan Hassan and Kelvin Kiptum in April.

Alongside plans to turn the City into a global hub for federations, the City of London Corporation will work to create a network of facilities, develop accessible facilities such as climbing walls and padel courts and seek to invest across the Square Mile.

“The UK sports sector is integral to our economic success and global reach – and our research shows major UK sport events could deliver up to £4 billion of soft power, trade, and investment benefits in the next decade,” City of London Corporation policy chairman Chris Hayward said.

“The sector boosts the economy through job creation and spending, and by reducing healthcare costs due to a healthier population.

“But it is not all about economics – the social value of the UK sports industry is also clear. It transforms lives and is the glue that binds people and communities together.

“Sport is a cornerstone of our flagship Destination City programme, enhancing and elevating our attractiveness as a UK and global visitor destination.”

The moves announced today come as part of a five-point strategy for the City of London which will see the Square Mile’s governing body invest, activate, celebrate, attract and support across the capital’s central district.