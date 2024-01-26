City A.M. unpicks Westminster’s Square Mile charm offensive in new series Bonds & Ballots

City A.M.’s new Bonds & Ballots series unpicks the ties between Westminster and the City and gets to the heart of the issues shaping the debate on business ahead of the election.

Every Friday, join us as we sit down with the key decision makers in both government and the Square Mile as both Labour and the Conservative party lay out their plans to revive UK business.

This week, we went down to Westminster, into the Treasury, to quiz the City Minister Bim Afolami on capital markets reform, reviving retail investment and how to restore the fortunes of the UK and London as a hub for investment.

