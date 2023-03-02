The City A.M. Awards: A glittering night in the Square Mile

Amanda Blanc

The great and the good of the Square Mile gathered at the Guildhall on Thursday night for the annual City A.M. awards – with Aviva boss Amanda Blanc walking away with the coveted ‘personality of the year’ award.

Blanc’s award came at the end of an evening of celebrations and speeches – with the afterparty in the Old Library at the Guildhall kicking on until the early hours.

Some 800 figures from the worlds of professional services, finance, law, accountancy and beyond took their places in the Great Hall for what has become a staple of the City calendar.

Opening the evening, City A.M. editor Andy Silvester said it was a “celebration of the best and brightest of the Square Mile and beyond,” as well as thanking headline sponsor British Airways London City.

The awards are chosen by a host of eminent judges.

Amanda Blanc won City A.M.’s Personality of the Year award for her guidance of Aviva over the past year, giving the historic firm a new lease of life as it pushes on with her new strategy. She was also recognised for her willingness to speak out on issues beyond just profit and loss.

Judges said Amanda is a deserving winner of this evening's most prestigious award!



Congrats @Amandas_Shoes! #cityamawards pic.twitter.com/J3hyxH83rV — City A.M. (@CityAM) March 2, 2023

Other winners included Investec as City A.M.’s bank of the year, Phoenix Group as the Square Mile’s insurance and pension provider of the year, and Evelyn Partners as accountancy firm of the year.

Milbank were recognised as leaders in law after their eye-catching acquisition of Dickson Minto, and Victoria Scholar from Interactive Investor took home the Analyst of the Year trophy.

Legal & General Investment Management won the ESG award, with Elliot Advisors taking home the Investor of the Year gong for the first time.

Business of the Year was won by Rare Restaurants, the group behind M Restaurant and Gaucho, in recognition of their commitment to the hospitality industry in difficult times.