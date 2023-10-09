Can Michelin star food at the World Darts Championship hit the bullseye?

Hospitality at the World Darts Championship includes stage-side seats and table service for drinks

Fancy food doesn’t come at the expense of fun at the darts at Ally Pally, says Pitchside Hospitality founder David Nash.

Darts has cleaned up its act in recent years. Gone are the days of Jocky Wilson draining pints of vodka and chain smoking through matches with similarly corpulent rivals such as Eric Bristow.

These days Michael van Gerwen or Michael Smith sup water or smoothies at the oche, while some of their peers like Gerwyn Price even look like they go to the gym.

Now something similar is happening to the spectator experience. For £600 a head, arrows fans can enjoy meals prepared by Michelin starred chefs and a swanky lounge experience where they mingle with celebrity guests before heading to their table in the sport’s spiritual home, Alexandra Palace, to watch the World Darts Championship.

But given that Ally Pally resembles one huge stag do when the darts is in town, how high end can it really be? And is attempting to premiumise a pub game missing the point? Fear not, says David Nash, founder of hospitality providers Pitchside, who stresses that comfort and superior grub does not come at the expense of fun.

“It’s a preamble to the piss-up,” he tells City A.M. “The corporate element is at the start for a couple of hours but then you’re in, on your tables and singing your songs. When the crowd are saying they’re not hearing it from the tables, the tables are singing back. That’s what you want.”

Packages, which range from £299 for silver up to £599 for platinum, come with entertainment from a host and the opportunity to take part in a nine-dart challenge. You might even get an appearance from a darts-loving sportsperson, like Alastair Cook and Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Hospitality is provided in a lounge designed to feel like a private members’ club, with several different bars, and once the action begins guests have their complimentary drinks delivered to their stage-side tables. “The key is fun,” says Nash. “We want vibe, we want energy and we want fun.”

Platinum packages include either a brunch put together by Adam Handling or a three-course Indian feast by Atul Kochhar, Michelin starred chefs chosen not just for their culinary skills but also their love of the sport.

“Adam and Atul are top guys, their food is brilliant and they both love the darts,” says Nash. “Adam’s best pal is [former pro player] Paul Nicholson. Atul’s a cricket and darts man. We felt they fit in with what we’re trying to do.”

Nash, a former cricketer for Middlesex, has faith in the concept, having pioneered the “superbox” idea, featuring A-list chefs, at Wembley Stadium and the Oval for concerts, cup finals and Test matches. “I’ve always loved going out and I just felt that the hospitality world was a bit stale,” he says.

He believes there is a gap in the market for high-end experiences at the darts, and the fact that some sessions have already sold out would appear to back him up.

All general admission tickets for the tournament, which runs from mid-December to early January, sold out in 48 hours so Pitchside’s packages are the only remaining way in.

Ally Pally is famous for its parade of punters in fancy dress, so one question remains: can you tuck into your posh nosh while dressed as Super Mario or Hulk Hogan?

“It’s never been allowed in hospitality,” says Nash. “We want to keep that separate. The PDC has never allowed it and we’re going to carry on with that.” Shame.

For more information on packages, see: Pitchsidehospitality.com/pdc