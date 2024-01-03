Watch Littler vs Humphries at Ally Pally? It could cost you £3,000

Tickets for tonight’s World Darts Championship final between Luke Littler and Luke Humphries are being resold for as much as £3,000. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Tickets for tonight’s World Darts Championship final between Luke Littler and Luke Humphries are being resold for as much as £3,000.

Fans of the sport are hoping for history tonight with 16-year-old sensation Littler storming his way to tonight’s final.

His opponent, World No1 Humphries, is also looking for a maiden title.

Ticket resell platform StubHub is selling four tickets behind the family section for £3,000 a pop while tickets on the opposite side of Ally Pally can set you back as much as £723.

There are tickets in the family section for £400.

Fellow platform Viagogo has tickets in Block A and C for upwards of £400.

None of the above tickets are available on the iconic floor tables, which tends to be home to much of the atmosphere Ally Pally has become so famous for.

Littler will take on Humphries this evening looking to be the youngest PDC Darts World Championship winner since Michael van Gerwen won his first title at 24.

“It is crazy to even think I am in the final on my debut,” Littler said after his semi-final win.

Littler told Sky Sports: “I was happy to win one game and now I can go all the way. It’s not easy. You are playing Rob, he is a world champion who won on debut. I’ve got no words.”