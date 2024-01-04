Littler given spot on Premier League Darts roster after reaching world final

Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler has been handed a surprise spot on the lucrative Premier League Darts circuit after reaching the final of the World Championships on Wednesday. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Littler, who at 16 reached the final of the World Darts Championship at Ally Pally on Wednesday before losing to world No1 Luke Humphries, had previously stated that the Premier League could be too much for him at his age.

But he has been handed a spot on the eight-man tour having started the World Championships ranked outside of the world’s top 150 and will likely have brands after him in the coming weeks.

The final peaked at 3.7m viewers on Sky Sports with a total audience of 4.8m, which is a record for the broadcaster for a non-football match.

Who is in darts’ big time league

Humphries leads the eight-man announcement alongside Premier League 2023 winner Michael van Gerwen.

Last year’s winner at Alexandra Palace, Michael Smith, and World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall are also in.

Former world No 1 Gerwyn Price is in the line-up alongside two-time major champion Peter Wright.

Rob Cross and Luke Littler, who competed in the semi-finals just a couple of days ago, make up the eight-man league.

1 Luke Humphries 2 Michael van Gerwen 3 Michael Smith 4 Nathan Aspinall 5 Gerwyn Price 6 Peter Wright 7 Rob Cross 8 Luke Littler Who is in?

The final

Littler on success

“It’s been unbelievable – I just wanted to win one game and come back after Christmas, that was the only goal I set, so this is a massive bonus,” Littler said.

“I have won six games here so why can’t I go and win seven here in years to come? I have gained a lot of experience and stage experience.

“The past three to four weeks have been unbelievable and now I just can’t wait to go home.”