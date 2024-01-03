Darts sensation Littler could earn six-figure sponsors but he is no Raducanu

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 02: Luke Littler of England celebrates winning his semi final match against Rob Cross of England on day 15 of the 2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on January 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Whether you compare Luke Littler to Emma Raducanu or Ronnie O’Sullivan, there’s one certainty no matter the result of tonight’s Darts World Championships final: there will be commercial interest in the 16-year-old sensation.

Young success is no stranger to the world of commercial sponsorship and deal making. When 18-year-old Raducanu won the US Open in 2021 brands such as Tiffany & Co, British Airways and Evian flocked to her.

But darts is a completely different sport, and transcending the game – much like Littler has done with his thrilling run at Alexandra Palace – doesn’t always guarantee a bumper pay package from potential partners in the aftermath.

Littler on fire

Six figures for Littler?

“In terms of numbers there’s not a huge amount of money in a sport like darts,” Ed Wooller, strategy and consulting director at Prism Sport and Entertainment, tells City A.M.

“There’s a difference between darts and Raducanu. You’d be doing very well in darts to be getting to six figures. Even for [three-time champion] Michael van Gerwen I don’t think they will be getting too much more than £100,000 for a sponsorship.”

Ged Colleypriest, founder of Underdog Sports Marketing, agrees.

“You could probably sponsor a former world champion for a five-figure sum but there could be some good opportunities to rack up low six-figure deals given the excitement Littler has generated,” he says.

Littler has taken the PDC Darts World Championships by storm this year, coming from the youth leagues to reach the final of the sport’s biggest event.

And while darts is elevated around the festive holidays, it can go under the radar throughout the rest of the year – hitting his marketing potential.

Brand battle?

There are other factors that limit his earnings. Littler is just 16 and therefore cannot have a personal sponsorship association with bookies and alcohol companies for the time being.

And although he turns 17 before the month is out, he has generated a persona which encompasses pizza and kebabs, Under Armour tracksuits and online Fifa tournaments.

“It’ll be interesting to see the kind of brands that are attracted to Littler,” Colleypriest adds. “Darts historically has done well with bookies, who ironically can’t touch him due to his age, booze, trade brands and snacks.

“The big money in darts has generally gone on the tournaments themselves – even Phil Taylor [16-time winner] didn’t attract a huge amount of individual deals.

“If he wins there is a chance of partnering with someone who could dominate the sport. For me, I think the fun, irreverent brands would be a good fit. McCoys could have good fun, or an auto brand like Dacia could get hold of him before he turns 17 [when he can drive a car].”

Brands could make use of his age and tack onto gaming – while Littler talks about spending money on Fifa points, other athletes, such as Formula 1 driver, Lando Norris often stream online.

Value is relatability

They could also see him as a vehicle for energy drinks, which have a legal age of 16 and are known to be popular among younger markets.

Wooller says: “The value for him, given his personality and charisma and the way he talks, it’s much more about storytelling than it is about flat out exposure of having a logo on his top, because it’s not like tennis or a sport where you’re constantly in the public eye.

“It would be good for him to get picked up by a brand. It doesn’t need to be Under Armour – Sports Direct or Gymshark could do something fun like announcing him as a ‘training partner’.

“The other category is [the likes of] Lucozade, Red Bull or Monster Energy. You could imagine them doing some quite fun content. It needs to be a brand, like Under Armour, where you have the professional athlete side but also a side where the audience relate to Littler.”

Rolex on the hunt for Littler?

Max Goodbourn, senior PR manager at Fuse adds: “Given the focus on darts players’ hands during matches, there is also ample opportunity for jewellery and watch brands to become sponsors of players in future tournaments. For example, Adrian Lewis was spotted wearing a Rolex.

“On a more strategic footing, darts is now attracting a younger crowd but the longevity of player careers, compared to footballers for instance, means darts makes way for different generations of fans, as well as the potential for long-term player partnerships that can be very effective at driving association (think Lineker and Walkers).

“With 2.62 million tuning in for the Cross vs Littler match, surpassing major sporting events like The Ashes and Ryder Cup, the sponsorship potential for the sport could be on a remarkable trajectory.”

No matter what comes of Littler’s newfound fame – relative as it will be – there will be brands circling for his signature. They may not be Dior or HSBC as enjoyed by Raducanu but they could influence the way the commercial value of darts is seen.