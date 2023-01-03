Best leg in darts history? Watch Michael Smith’s nine-dart finish

Michael Smith concluded one of the great legs of darts with a nine-darter at the world championships. Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

The world championship of darts is a hotbed of pressure and tension as the best players fight in front of the raucous Ally Pally crowd. So imagine what it takes for the two finalists – Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen – to conjure up one of the all-time great legs of darts.

Watch it below

The greatest nine-dart leg ever?

Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen were one leg apiece in the second set of the final in north London.

Third seed Van Gerwen starts the leg with a maximum 180 and Smith replies with three treble 20s of his own.

Dutchman Van Gerwen responds with a 177 to leave himself with a 144 check out – Smith hands himself a 174 check out with a second 180 maximum.

A nine-dart finish is the pinnacle of the sport and the lowest amount of darts a player can use to get rid of the starting 501.

Van Gerwen hits his two 60s before agonisingly missing the double 12.

Smith, however, gets his treble 20 and treble 19 before confidently nailing the double 12 on his ninth dart to conclude one of the best ever darts legs.

The Alexandra Palace crowd erupted and social media went into meltdown.