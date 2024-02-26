Record sales for Flight Club Darts and Electric Shuffle as global expansion targeted

Flight Club Darts has venues across the UK.

Sales surged to record levels at the group behind Flight Club Darts and Electric Shuffle in 2023 as it prepares to open new venues in the UK, US and Australia.

Red Engine has announced the turnover at the 15 venues that it directly owns increased to £67m while that total exceeded £100m when the sales at the ten venues run by its franchise partners State of Play Hospitality and NightOwl Entertainment are included.

The figure for Red Engine, which is incorporated as Flight Club Darts Limited, is an increase from the £53.8m in achieved in 2022.

The full accounts for the business have not yet been filed with Companies House and Red Engine has not revealed its pre-tax profit or loss figures for 2023.

Electric Shuffle has venues across the UK.

In 2022, the company posted a pre-tax loss of £3.1m, having made a loss of £4.4m in the prior year.

Its full accounts are not due to be filed with Companies House until the end of September this year.

Over its latest 12 months, Red Engine opened four new sites across the UK, US and Australia.

The business is planning to expand to 33 venues during 2024, with Red Engine opening Flight Club Oxford and Liverpool and Electric Shuffle Manchester and New York, while its franchise partners will launch Flight Club Philadelphia, Washington, Sydney and Melbourne.

Flight Club Darts is headquartered in London.

Ross Shepley-Smith, CFO at Red Engine, said: “As we head towards the 10-year anniversary of the first Flight Club, it’s incredibly rewarding to see the business grow from strength to strength.

“We opened two new Scottish venues in Glasgow and Edinburgh last year and our franchise partners opened a further two sites in Fremantle, Australia and Denver, United States.

“All our sites hit new sales records in 2023 and our newest Scottish additions to the estate far exceeded our expectations.

“With a pipeline of eight more locations planned for 2024, we look forward to continuing to grow our brands, but more importantly, remaining focussed on our mission to make groups of friends everywhere ridiculously happy.”