The founders of popular darts bar Flight Club today unveiled a brand new venue promising a fresh take on the traditional pub game shuffleboard.



Electric Shuffle has now opened in Canary Wharf, allowing after-work boozers to dabble in some competitive socialising.

The bar is centred around shuffleboard, where weighted pucks are slid down a long, wooden table into a score zone.



Electric Shuffle has given the game a modern twist, using technology to identify where the pucks are on the table and automatically adding up scores.



The launch follows the success of darts dive Flight Club, which now has four London locations.



“Shuffleboard’s exciting mix of skill and chance and its rich, but sadly forgotten, history made it the obvious choice for our next step,” co-founders Steve Moore and Paul Barham said in a joint statement.



“It’s a game which has captivated everyone from past to present and our modern twist will wow Canary Wharf.”



Moore and Barham, who dreamt up the Flight Club concept in a Devon pub, have cashed in on the growing popularity of booze-fuelled activities such as mini golf and table tennis.

Electric Shuffle, located at 10 Cabot Square, has 10 shuffle tables each with the capacity for 16 players.



Games cost £40 per hour on weekday evenings and all day Saturday, and £20 per hour at other times.

