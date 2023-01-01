2023 sport schedule: What is there to look forward to?

Next year is set to be a stellar one in the sports world with a number of World Cups scheduled in. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

The year has hardly begun but the sport is coming thick and fast. Rugby, football and cricket all have World Cups while other sports continue to build on the foundations laid after the Covid-19 pandemic. Take a look at the City A.M. sports schedule for 2023.

January

Darts (3rd): A new Darts World Championships winner will be crowned.

Australian Open (16-29): Djokovic returns to Melbourne while Barty’s title is up for grabs.

February

Six Nations (4-18 March): The biggest annual international rugby competition returns in a World cup year.

Women’s T20 World Cup (10-26): Australia look to defend their World Cup title in South Africa.

Super Bowl (12): The biggest American Football game returns, this time at the State Farm Stadium with Rihanna and Ariana Grande confirmed for the halftime show.

March

Formula 1 (5): The season begins in Bahrain as Max Verstappen chases a third consecutive title.

Cheltenham Festival (14-17): Rachael Blackmore will return to the iconic jumping meet looking for back-to-back Gold Cups.

Blackmore wins the Gold Cup on A Plus Tard

April

Masters (6-9): Scottie Scheffler will aim to defend the green jacket he won at Augusta National last year.

Women’s Finalissima (6): England’s Lionesses take on Brazil in the first Women’s Finalissima following the success of the men’s match this year.

Grand National (15): Up to 40 horses will ride the risky course looking for one of the biggest jump wins in world horse racing.

World Snooker Championship (15-1 May): Ronnie O’Sullivan became the oldest winner, at 46, last year. Can he defend his title and win an eighth?

London Marathon (23): The iconic race moves back into its traditional slot following Covid-19.

May

PGA Championship (18-21): Justin Thomas will travel to Oak Hill in New York looking to defend his golf major from last year.

U20 Fifa World Cup (20-11 June): Indonesia host the U20 World cup. Ukraine are champions but did not qualify for this tournament.

French Open (28-10 June): The clay courts are back with the eyes of the tennis world focused on Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz at the moment.

Champions Cup rugby (20): Dublin will host the European final this year with home province Leinster one of the favourites to be there.

Europa League final (31): The second tier of European football will play its final in Budapest.

June

Epsom Derby (2-3): Flat racing returns with the iconic two-day meet in Epsom.

FA Cup (3): Due to be on the King’s Coronation day, the FA Cup final will bring some added sporting cheer to the occasion.

Women’s Champions League Final (4): Arsenal look like strong contenders to go all the way this year.

Conference League final (7): Prague will host the final of European football’s third tier

Champions League final (10): The top tier final will be held in Istanbul – can Liverpool recreate 2005?

Nations League finals (14-18): The Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Croatia will contest the league England were relegated from.

Royal Ascot (14-18): The top hats return for the pageantry of flat racing in Ascot.

US Open golf (15-18): Matt Fitzpatrick will look to defend his first major win in LA.

Ashes (16-31 July): England host the iconic cricket series in the summer and are currently favourites to bring the urn home.

July

Tour de France (1-23): Youngster Jonas Vingegaard took last year’s race by storm but Ineos will be looking to fight for the title.

Wimbledon (3-16): Russians could return to the Championships meaning defending men’s champion Djokovic could face competition from Daniil Medvedev.

Women’s US Open golf (6-9): Minjee Lee will aim for back-to-back US Open majors at the famous Pebble Beach.

British Grand Prix (9): Silverstone will be hoping for British success in the Formula 1.

The Open (14-17): LIV golfer Cameron Smith will aim to defend his major title following his win at St Andrews.

Fifa Women’s World Cup (20-20 August): The Lionesses enter the World Cup as one of the favourites following their Euro success.

London ePrix (29-30): Electric racing returns to the capital.

Hamilton crowdsurfing back in 2019 when he won at the iconic venue. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

August

Cycling World Championships (3-13): Scotland will host numerous disciplines in one location in a cycling first.

Women’s Open golf (10-13): Walton Heath hosts The Open this year with Ashleigh Buhai the reigning champion.

Super Cup (16): The football match between the two big European league winners will take place in Russia as it stands.

World Athletics Championships (19-27): Budapest hosts the second World Championships in as many years.

US Open (28-10 September): Alcaraz and Swiatek won here last year, can they do it again?

September

NFL season begins (7): The off-season is over and the games begin again.

Rugby World Cup (8-28 October): Home country France are one of the favourites to lift the William Webb Ellis trophy.

Solheim Cup (22-24): Malaga hosts the Cup as Team Europe look to make it three wins in a row.

Ryder Cup (29-1 October): Is it coming Rome? The Italian capital hosts the Cup as Europe look to avenge their record defeat last time out.

A setting like no other 📸



Rome awaits.#RyderCup | @ParcoColosseo pic.twitter.com/KsyHnhNReV — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) October 23, 2022 The Ryder cup will be in Rome this year

October

Conclusion of Ryder Cup (1): Will it go down to the final day?

Cricket World Cup (12-26 November): England will look to defend their 50-over World Cup in India.

Rugby World Cup final (28): The iconic Stade de France will host the final.

November

Melbourne Cup (7): The race that stops a nation will look to build on its first post-Covid showing in 2022.

Las Vegas Grand Prix (18): Formula 1 heads to the iconic city for the first time since the 1980s.

F1 finale (26): Abu Dhabi has the honour of hosting the final race, will it come down to the final lap like it did in 2021?

TBC: Davis Cup, ATP finals and WTA finals

December

TBC: Darts World Championships

ROCKING THE ALLY PALLY CROWD!



This match is QUICK! 💨



Josh Rock takes the opening set in a deciding leg and that could be MASSIVE!#WCDarts | R2

📺 https://t.co/37DNuuK5Me pic.twitter.com/McoTtRORWX — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 21, 2022 This year’s championships

Good luck with keeping track of all of the sporting moments you simply cannot miss over the next 12 months, but we’re sure you’ll give it a good go.