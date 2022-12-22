Archer returns to England squad for South Africa ODI series

Jofra Archer is set to return to international action for England fir the first time since March 2021. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

England pacer Jofra Archer has returned to the ODI wider squad ahead of their three-match series in South Africa next year.

It’s the first time since March 2021 that he has been in contention to play international cricket since suffering an elbow injury.

Seamer Reece Topley is also expected to be fit for the three-match series in South Africa.

Harry Brook – the breakout star of the recent Test whitewash in Pakistan – also makes the 14-man squad.

The three matches will be contested within a six-day period with the opening match due to start on 27 January next year.

England will be playing their first limited-overs series as T20 world champions with the series in South Africa likely to be key ahead of their 50-over World Cup defence in India later next year.

The ODI squad

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes.

The schedule

First ODI: South Africa versus England, 27 January, 1pm local, Goodyear Park, Bloemfontein

Second ODI: South Africa versus England, 29 January, 10am local, Goodyear Park, Bloemfontein

Third ODI: South Africa versus England, 1 February, 1pm local, De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley