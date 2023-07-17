Formula E CEO takes swipe at Formula 1 over sustainability claims

Formula E chief executive Jeff Dodds has hit out at motorsporting rival Formula 1 over its sustainability claims, stating that the world’s premier racing division is not sustainable and that improvements it has made are built upon a very low base.(Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images)

Formula E chief executive Jeff Dodds has hit out at motorsporting rival Formula 1 over its sustainability claims, stating that the world’s premier racing division is not sustainable and that improvements it has made are built upon a very low base.

Dodds is new to the electric racing series, which most recently completed a double header in sweltering conditions in Rome. He’s less than two months into the role but has been installed with generating more theatre in Formula E while staying true to its founding principles.

“Let’s be clear, that [F1] is not a sustainable sport,” Dodds told City A.M. in the Italian capital. “I’ll give them credit for getting better but let’s not try and convince anybody that that’s a big sustainable sport, because it’s not. There is a market for Formula 1 and people like the series, and therefore I give them full credit for anything they’re doing to try and improve their existing position.

Formula 1 starts from low base

“So anything they do that is material and meaningful that makes them more sustainable, they should get credit for. [But] when I say a low base, [it’s] a very low base.”

F1 committed to net zero by 2030 but is unable to go fully electric – like Formula E – until at least 2039 because the electric series has an exclusive licence. The Formula E season consists of 16 races in 11 countries across six months, compared to F1’s 22 races in 20 countries over eight months.

“Based on snippets of information I picked up on Formula 1, the annual impact is around 250,000 tonnes of carbon and I think that excludes things like fan travel and stuff like that,” Dodds added.

“So I’m not surprised Formula One is talking about it [sustainability].

“Because they are. You only have to read the press or pick up the newspaper or turn on the telly and they’re talking about sustainability.

Jeff Dodds has been in the job for two months

“But let’s be clear, you know that they’re talking about sustainability from a very, very low base.”

A number of Formula E drivers told City A.M. in Rome that they would favour racing in more countries across more weekends, much like Formula 1, despite it appearing to contradict some of Formula E’s core principles.

Ellen Jones, Head of ESG at Formula 1 told City A.M.: “Formula 1 has always been at the forefront of innovation, from creating the world’s most efficient hybrid engines to pioneering 100% sustainable fuels which will run in our championship from 2026.

“We are making material changes to our business to reach Net Zero by 2030, reducing our carbon footprint by transforming our logistics networks, enhancing our remote broadcast capabilities, and powering our operations with renewable energy.”