Formula 1 will NOT host London Grand Prix in near future. Here’s why

Formula 1 will not be looking to host a London Grand Prix in the immediate future despite reports of an east London developer including the event in their future plans.

LDN Collective and consultancy firm DAR are said to have included plans for a London Grand Prix as part of their design of a “globally recognised waterfront destination for sports, leisure and entertainment”.

However, F1 sources have told City A.M. that a London Grand Prix is not in the works at the moment and that Silverstone – home of the British Grand Prix – remains a “crown in the jewel” for Formula 1.

London Formula 1 Grand Prix

Furthermore, sources have stated that while a London Grand Prix would never be entirely ruled out, it would need to be a barnstorming plan involving some of the city’s great landmarks to even be up for consideration.

The LDN Collective plan would see a circuit built in Docklands and around City Airport – Formula E is currently based around the ExCeL centre.

The suggested route would see the Formula 1 paddock have a multistorey pitlane and 22 corners.

Max Farrell, chief executive of the LDN Collective said, “We know that Formula 1 is interested in hosting a grand prix here and we have designed a track that meets all of their requirements and regulations.

“We have discussed the proposals with the [Greater London Authority], who are developing a water strategy and planning framework with Newham Council, which we hope to align with.

“With or without F1, these proposals are transformational and would be a huge boost to London and the UK globally, as we emerge from the pandemic.”