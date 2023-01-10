Rafael Nadal joins Sergio Perez in owning E1 speedboat racing team

Nadal is launching an electric speedo boat racing series . MALLORCA LIVE Nights © Tomàs Moyà

Tennis sensation Rafael Nadal has launched an electric speedboat racing team to compete in a league alongside a franchise owned by Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez.

The E1 series is the latest brainchild of Alejandro Agag – the man behind Formula E and Extreme E – and Nadal’s team is the third to be confirmed.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner will own a team with a yet-to-be-decided name alongside Perez’s team and one named Venice Racing Team.

“I’m really excited to be getting involved with a project like E1 that values sustainability and will make a positive impact on society as a whole, especially in coastal communities,” Nadal said.

“I also like the fact that E1 has a clear mission and is committed to preserving marine ecosystems.

“As a professional athlete, I recognise how making marginal gains has a positive impact on performance. To see this same competitive spirit and approach being applied at E1 to optimise the performance and efficiency of sustainable marine mobility is good news for our oceans.”

Agag, co-founder and chairman, added: “It’s incredible news to have a name like Rafael Nadal join the UIM E1 World Championship.

“He’s not only one of the greatest tennis players of all time, he’s also a sporting icon who has transcended his sport.

“Speaking with Nadal, I immediately understood how important sustainability is to him and his passion for the ocean.”

Nadal is set to play in this year’s Australian Open, which begins on Sunday, as he looks to win his 23rd Grand Slam.