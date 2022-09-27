McLaren unveil cyberpunk-inspired Formula 1 livery

McLaren and OKX have partnered to produce a new livery for their Formula 1 car to be used at the Singapore and Japanese Grands Prix

Formula 1 team McLaren have unveiled a new, bespoke, livery to be used at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

The new-look car has a cyberpunk-inspired look to its flank whereby the apparent interior is painted on the exterior.

The livery has been unveiled in partnership with crypto exchange firm OKX, who also have a partnership with Premier League champions Manchester City.

The car – which is set to be driven by Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo – will also house the livery for the Japanese Grand Prix on 9 October.

There have been a number of one-off liveries used in Formula 1 and they are seen as a smart marketing tool – McLaren’s car with Gulf stands out.

“[Liveries] make a huge difference [to us],” McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown told City A.M. “We were the first team to move on this concept a couple of years ago when we did a Gulf livery in Monaco.

“The fan response was outstanding, the amount of support from the fans and things like licensed merchandise.

“When you look at other sports they have home and away jerseys and/or special jerseys that they do throughout the year but the key is to not do them too frequently, to keep it unique and special.

“It definitely captures the attention of our fans, our partners’ fans and new fans. It’s memorable, people will talk about it.

“It [also] allows you to tell your story and your partner’s story together. We’ve found them to be very impactful and we like doing them.”

Despite being a leader with innovative liveries, McLaren have underperformed this season.

Norris – who will be joined by Oscar Piastri next season – is seventh in the driver’s standings while outgoing teammate Ricciardo sits 14th.

Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer, OKX, said: “It was incredibly fun for us and McLaren to co-design the livery for Asia.

“This new livery signals the arrival of bold new technology, and that is what OKX is all about. The cyberpunk design we created celebrates the influence of Web3 on popular culture and brings this exciting partnership to life on the racetrack.

“Making its debut at the night race in Singapore, this future-facing design mirrors the 24/7 nature of OKX and the cryptocurrency markets that never sleep. We are far from done when it comes to pushing the boundaries of financial opportunity, and I can’t wait for the fans to experience what OKX and McLaren has in store for them.”