OKX Launches X-Perps in Europe: MiFID Regulated Crypto Derivatives with up to 10x Leverage

OKX, a leading global fintech company and crypto trading platform, today announced the launch of X-Perps, MiFID-regulated five-year expiry crypto derivatives with up to 10× leverage, for retail and institutional traders in Europe.

Available to eligible customers across the European Economic Area (EEA), X-Perps includes market-leading advanced margin capabilities through a unified account, including real-time, multi-asset and multicurrency mode.

X-Perps enables capital-efficient trading of volatility and directional positions within a regulated framework. It uses a funding rate mechanism that keeps derivatives pricing aligned with the underlying spot market, creating funding rate arbitrage opportunities alongside familiar crypto-native mechanics and institutional-grade risk management.

Built on OKX’s globally renowned derivatives infrastructure, X-Perps combines deep liquidity, low-latency matching and high-throughput order handling for fast, resilient execution across all market conditions.

With X-Perps, traders can:

Trade more with less capital — Up to 10× leverage

— Up to 10× leverage Optimize capital with portfolio margin in a unified account — Spot and derivatives positions are netted across a single risk framework, reducing margin requirements on hedged or offsetting exposures.

— Spot and derivatives positions are netted across a single risk framework, reducing margin requirements on hedged or offsetting exposures. Manage risk in real-time — Continuous margining with no settlement delays or batch processing

— Continuous margining with no settlement delays or batch processing Access professional trading tools — Advanced order types, charting, mobile interface and full API support

— Advanced order types, charting, mobile interface and full API support Execute with speed and liquidity — Low-latency matching and deep liquidity on OKX’s global infrastructure

— Low-latency matching and deep liquidity on OKX’s global infrastructure Use multi-asset collateral — EUR, USD, and major crypto assets accepted without conversion

— EUR, USD, and major crypto assets accepted without conversion Trade with clarity and support — Transparent fees, education resources, and responsive customer service

X-Perps delivers a professional-grade trading experience within a regulated European framework, combining advanced tools, strong risk controls, and reliable execution. Launching with pairs for BTC, ETH, ADA, DOGE, PEPE, LTC, PUMP, SOL, XRP, and SUI, OKX will be rolling out more pairs and exploring high-demand products for retail and institutional traders as it builds out its fully featured, regulated European derivatives platform.

“Europe is a global leader in regulated digital asset markets and a key priority for OKX,” said Erald Ghoos, CEO of OKX Europe. “Derivatives sit at the core of crypto markets today. With X-Perps, we’re extending our proven, high-performance derivatives offering into a regulated European framework, giving both institutions and retail traders access at scale. Combined with deep liquidity, OKX delivers a level of depth, performance and risk management that few platforms can match. Our goal is simple: to provide Europe’s traders with the most complete and trusted derivatives trading environment in the market.”

X-Perps is supported by established OKX risk systems, including negative balance protection and continuous exposure monitoring. It is backed by the company’s global Proof-of-Reserves and asset verification frameworks.

In parallel, OKX is expanding European customer education resources, including multilingual learning content, derivatives risk guides, and provides platform tools that help traders better understand leverage, liquidation thresholds, and margin requirements before opening positions. European traders must pass an appropriateness assessment, demonstrating their knowledge and trading experience before trading X-Perps on OKX.

The X-Perps launch forms part of OKX’s broader European strategy focused on regulated growth, product depth and user protection, delivering advanced trading capabilities through a more transparent and risk-managed approach.

About OKX

OKX is a fintech company on a mission to modernize money and markets. Today it is trusted by more than 120 million people around the world who use OKX services to invest, transact and trade digital assets across a number of financial instruments including spot, futures, and decentralized markets. As one of the world’s largest platforms, OKX is known for its exchange, wallet, and onchain ecosystem used by everyday people and large institutions.

OKX maintains regional offices in the United States, Europe, UAE and Singapore with a number of local offices across São Paulo, Hong Kong, the Republic of Türkiye, and Australia. Over the past several years, it has built one of the world’s most comprehensive regulatory compliant, licensed fintech companies.

OKX is steadfastly committed to transparency and security and publishes Proof of Reserves reports on a monthly basis to ensure customer funds are always protected and available to people. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com.

Regulatory disclosure

X-Perps are leveraged products; leverage can amplify gains and losses. Losses may occur quickly and these products may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investment can go down as well as up. If you invest in this product you may lose some or all of the money you invest.

OKX Europe Markets Limited is authorised and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260415510125/en/

Contact

okx@wachsman.com

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