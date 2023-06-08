Williams sisters buy team in Woods and McIlroy’s golf league

Serena and Venus Williams have bought the first of six teams in the golf league backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

The tennis stars have linked up with the 23-time Grand Slam legend’s husband Alexis Ohanian to purchase “Los Angeles Golf Club”.

“I like betting big – and betting early – on things in sports,” Ohanian said.

“What’s so attractive about this is that you’ve already got a globally recognised, incredibly popular sport, with the best players in the world committed.

“Now they’ve engineered a format that finally makes sense for a casual fan who just wants to get excited and fired up.”

The TGL league is a partnership with the PGA Tour which sees tech and live action in a custom-built stadium.

There will be six teams and the Williams sisters and Ohanian – who is the control owner of women’s WSL team Angel City FC – have bought the first.

The news comes amid a monumental week for the sport of golf in which the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund forming part of a merger with the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

The move is a huge one for sport and will change the way golf is viewed but McIlroy said he felt like a “sacrificial lamb” over his consistent defence of the PGA and attacks on LIV Golf being redundant after 18 months.