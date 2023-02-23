Watson starts as England name team for Six Nations clash against Wales

BAGSHOT, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 20: George Ford (L) jokes with team mate Anthony Watson during the England training session at Pennyhill Park on February 20, 2023 in Bagshot, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Anthony Watson will start for England for the first time in two years on Saturday after Steve Borthwick named his side to take on Wales this Saturday in the Six Nations.

The Leicester Tigers winger replaces the injured Ollie Hassell-Collins and is joined in the back-three by Max Malins and Freddie Steward.

This weekend’s crunch match against Wales very nearly did not go ahead with players from the home side threatening to strike ahead of the game in Cardiff.

Wales are without a win in this year’s Championship while England have won one of their opening two matches.

Owen Farrell continues at fly-half inside Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade in an unchanged 10-12-13, Marcus Smith remains on the beach.

Uncapped Mason Grady will start for Wales in a centre partnership – alongside Joe Hawkins – that has a combined three caps.

Owen Williams replaces Dan Biggar at fly-half, with the Toulon No10 on the bench.

England team

Ellis Genge Jamie George Kyle Sinckler Maro Itoje Ollie Chessum Lewis Ludlam Jack Willis Alex Dombrandt Jack van Poortvliet Owen Farrell Anthony Watson Ollie Lawrence Henry Slade Max Malins Freddie Steward Jack Walker Mako Vunipola Dan Cole Courtney Lawes Ben Curry Alex Mitchell Marcus Smith Henry Arundell

Wales team

Backs: Leigh Halfpenny, Josh Adams, Mason Grady, Joe Hawkins, Louis Rees-Zammit, Owen Williams, Tomos Williams.

Forwards: Gareth Thomas, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Christ Tshiunza, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Rhys Carre, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Tommy Reffell, Kieran Hardy, Dan Biggar, Nick Tompkins

England opened their Six Nations campaign with a loss to Scotland in the Calcutta Cup while Wales were humiliated in their own back yard by Ireland.

In the second round, England got their first win under Steve Borthwick against Italy while Wales lost a second match in a row, this time to Scotland.