Sinfield says England will improve despite Ford ‘masterclass’

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

England defence coach Kevin Sinfield has said his side still have improvements to make despite a George Ford “masterclass” in their 27-10 World Cup defeat of Argentina on Saturday.

Sale Sharks No10 Ford slotted three first-half kicks in a performance few expected from England as they got their World Cup campaign off to a solid win.

“We showed a bit of what we’re about and I still feel there’s loads of improvements in us,” Sinfield said.

More to come from England

“We’re disappointed to concede [a try] at the end, but I thought we did a professional job.

“We knew that a performance was coming and to have to do the vast majority of it with 14 men shows the fight and the spirit that we have spoken about for some time now. However, it wasn’t being transferred onto the field.

“It was pleasing to see some aspects really improve, but more so for the players because they’ve seen what this group is capable of.

“And we need to ensure we get more of that and keep moving forward in each of our training sessions.”

England sit second in Pool D behind their next opponents Japan, who they play on Sunday.

Steve Borthwick’s side will then take on Chile and Samoa before a potential quarter-final next month.



England will have captain Owen Farrell and No8 Billy Vunipola available for selection with the Saracens duo serving their respective high tackle bans last week.

But there’s no guarantee that Farrell will replace Ford after Saturday’s performance in the south of France.

“It was a masterclass from George. He really grabbed hold of the game for us, he managed it really well as he was faultless with the boot,” Sinfield said.

“He brings a calmness to us. You want your leaders to step up in a variety of different ways in big games and George certainly did that.”