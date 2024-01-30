Fin Smith set for England debut against Italy in Six Nations

GIRONA, SPAIN – JANUARY 25: Fin Smith of England looks on during a training session at Camiral Golf & Wellness on January 25, 2024 in Girona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Northampton fly-half Fin Smith could make his England debut this weekend in his side’s Six Nations match away to Italy.

The youngster has catapulted up the packing order for England No10s after former captain Owen Farrell left the international set up and Marcus Smith was ruled out of this weekend’s opener with a calf injury.

“He [Marcus Smith] won’t make it this weekend sadly. It is a calf injury,” England coach Kevin Sinfield said. “We got the scan report but we’re waiting for a second opinion on the scan. We will know more then.

“It was just in training, in the early part of the session. It’s just one of those things.

“The boys have had two days off and Marcus – being the bundle of energy that he is – was doing his thing. Unfortunately, these things happen. We are gutted for him and we hope it won’t be too long.”

Ford or Smith?

Fellow fly-half George Ford is available for selection but has needed to overcome a couple of minor injuries throughout the season, meaning Saint Smith is the in-form fly-half in England’s training camp.

England head coach Steve Borthwick has picked a training side that includes swathes of youngsters, and a number of uncapped players, in addition to more experienced players – such as new captain Jamie George.

“Fin Smith’s been in camp before, his form has been outstanding for Northampton and he’s trained great too,” Sinfield added. “Without giving too much away, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out where that might leave us.

“We have got Fin and George (Ford) who has 91 caps, so he’s got that experience and there’s a young gun who has been in top, top form. We’re still in a very, very good position.”

England’s Six Nations campaign will see them face Italy, Scotland and France away from home while they entertain Ireland and Wales at Twickenham.