Woodward: RFU have sold soul in Allianz Stadium deal

Coach of the 2003 Rugby World Cup winning England side Clive Woodward has described the decision to rename Twickenham the Allianz Stadium as “sad”, and insists the RFU board have “sold its soul”.

Coach of the 2003 Rugby World Cup winning England side Clive Woodward has described the decision to rename Twickenham the Allianz Stadium as “sad”, and insists the RFU board have “sold its soul”.

England entered into a partnership with the major insurer Allianz which will see home of rugby Twickenham rebranded with the firm’s name in a deal reportedly worth £100m across the next decade.

But coaching guru Woodward has insisted the move is an almighty blow to the game in England.

“In a wonderful summer of sport, the decision to rename Twickenham to Allianz Stadium is an almighty blow,” the 68-year-old said on LinkedIn.

“The RFU board sold its soul by renaming this historic stadium [Twickenham].

“I take no comfort that Ireland, Wales, and Scotland sold their stadium naming rights. England should not feel proud. All sports faced challenges post-Covid. Australia already has an Allianz Stadium, so we’re not unique!”

Added Woodward: “Twickenham was a fortress during my tenure, we took on the world and showed fans rugby as they had never experienced it before. It meant everything to us.

“Can you imagine Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz playing on Allianz Centre Court? How would Scottie Scheffler feel arriving at Allianz Augusta? Do we want to see the first ball in the Ashes at Allianz Lord’s? Or see England at Allianz Wembley? How far will a reported £10m a year go?

“The RFU must restore England to the pinnacle of world rugby. Money is needed, but this naming rights deal is no silver bullet, the total removal of Twickenham from the venue represented a very sad and poignant day.”

The naming deal is set to kick in later this year and last through until 2034.

England are next in action in November against New Zealand, who they lose to in a two-match series Down Under this summer.