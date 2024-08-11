In a rush
Louis Rees-Zammit makes debut for NFL champions Kansas City Chiefs

By:

Former rugby player Louis Rees-Zammit said he “loved” his debut for the Kansas City Chiefs after his move to the NFL.

The 23-year-old Welshman moved to the States earlier this year to chase his dream of playing in the NFL, swapping scrums for scrimmage.

After being part of the International Pathway, Rees-Zammit ended up signing for Super Bowl holders the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It was a great first experience,” he told the Irish NFL Show following the Chiefs’ 26-13 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I loved it, I loved getting the snaps I did, on special teams as well which was great. I’ve just got to look back on this, review it and see how I can get better.

“The atmosphere was great, it was pretty electric in the stadium and there was a load of Chiefs fans, which helped massively. It was a great game and I’m looking forward to the next one.”

Rees-Zammit, formerly of Gloucester Rugby, ditched rugby for the NFL despite becoming a British and Irish Lion in 2021.

