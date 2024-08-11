Louis Rees-Zammit makes debut for NFL champions Kansas City Chiefs
Former rugby player Louis Rees-Zammit said he “loved” his debut for the Kansas City Chiefs after his move to the NFL.
The 23-year-old Welshman moved to the States earlier this year to chase his dream of playing in the NFL, swapping scrums for scrimmage.
After being part of the International Pathway, Rees-Zammit ended up signing for Super Bowl holders the Kansas City Chiefs.
“It was a great first experience,” he told the Irish NFL Show following the Chiefs’ 26-13 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“I loved it, I loved getting the snaps I did, on special teams as well which was great. I’ve just got to look back on this, review it and see how I can get better.
“The atmosphere was great, it was pretty electric in the stadium and there was a load of Chiefs fans, which helped massively. It was a great game and I’m looking forward to the next one.”
Rees-Zammit, formerly of Gloucester Rugby, ditched rugby for the NFL despite becoming a British and Irish Lion in 2021.
Last 10 Super Bowl results – Kansas City Chiefs dominant
|Game
|Winner
|Score
|Loser
|LVIII
|Kansas City Chiefs
|25-22
|San Francisco 49ers
|LVII
|Kansas City Chiefs
|38-35
|Philadelphia Eagles
|LVI
|Los Angeles Rams
|23-30
|Cincinnati Bengals
|LV
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|31-9
|Kansas City Chiefs
|LIV
|Kansas City Chiefs
|31-20
|San Francisco 49ers
|LIII
|New England Patriots
|13-3
|Los Angeles Rams
|LII
|Philadelphia Eagles
|41-33
|New England Patriots
|LI
|New England Patriots
|34-28
|Atlanta Falcons
|50
|Denver Broncos
|24-10
|Carolina Panthers
|XLIX
|New England Patriots
|28-24
|Seattle Seahawks