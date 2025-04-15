Tyson Fury ‘will never fight again’, top promoter says

Boxing promoter Bob Arum insists Tyson Fury “will never fight again” after the Brit retired from fighting earlier this year.

Boxing promoter Bob Arum insists Tyson Fury “will never fight again” after the Brit retired from fighting earlier this year.

The Gypsy King retired from professional boxing for the fourth time back in January, throwing into doubt the opportunity to see him take on Anthony Joshua in a highly anticipated Battle of Britain bout.

But Fury has come out of retirement three times so a fourth U-turn would hardly be surprising for the former heavyweight fighter.

Arum, chief executive of Las Vegas boxing promoter Top Rank, said: “If I was a betting man I would say he will never fight again. Marvin Hagler [former US boxer] had an expression – ‘a rich guy who goes to bed wearing silk pyjamas doesn’t get up in the morning to do road work’.

“Tyson, really, I don’t think wants to get up in the morning and do road work and go through the experience of having to train when economically he doesn’t have to do it any more.”

Fury gone forever?

Fury’s professional boxing record has seen him win 34 of 37 fights, drawing one and losing two.

The draw came in 2018 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles against Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title.

Both losses, his last two fights, came against Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukrainian is seen as the one to beat at the moment having become the third man after Terence Crawford and Naoya Inoue to become an undisputed champion in two weights within the four-belt era.

It comes as Daniel Dubois and Usyk are holding talks over a fight at Wembley Stadium in July. Dunois was due to fight Joseph Parker in February in defence of his IBF belt but illness forced his withdrawal.

Usyk has hinted at a retirement soon, but has not committed to such a decision. And it is uncertain whether British fans will ever get their Fury-Joshua clash.